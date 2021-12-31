7 moments that reminded us the world needs to be kinder

The panic and horror conveyed through these visuals offered a sense of what many went through this year

by Anamika Chatterjee Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 10:42 AM

The quest for survival

AP

Running behind a US military plane — some even clinging on the sides — desperate Afghans hoped they will be evacuated. The panic and horror conveyed through these visuals offered a sense of the crisis prevailing in Afghanistan, and underlined the need for the world to care for a forgotten people.

Not without his pet

AP

An incredibly moving sight, this one went viral for all the right reasons. When his pet emu was caught in floodwaters in Windsor, New South Wales, Australia — Paul Zammit plunged into the waters to rescue Gookie and carried him back to safety.

Climate of concern

AFP

In the initial days of the pandemic, we saw pictures of a clearer sky and read reports that stated the pollution had decreased considerably. But as some semblance of normalcy returned to our lives, the indifference followed. Summits like COP 26 that cement the need for a constant dialogue on climate change are the need for the hour.

Motorcycle diaries

Photo Courtesy: Office of the Vice-President, Philippines

Not every day do you see a leader of a state riding a motorcycle driven by a resident. But the Philippines’ Vice-President Leni Robredo did just that as she set out to inspect the damage caused by Super Typhoon Rai that claimed 375 lives.

Can you feel her grief?

AFP

Humaira Mustapha — whose two daughters were kidnapped — cries at her home in Nigeria. More than 300 schoolgirls were snatched by gunmen from dormitories in northwestern Zamfara state in February. It was the third known mass kidnapping of students since December 2020.

The king of hearts

PTI

Former Bollywood actress Saira Banu had been a longtime caregiver to her husband Dilip Kumar who passed away this year aged 98. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seen here consoling Banu who was crying bitterly. When it comes to respecting senior actors, Khan has always led by example.

Seeking hope

AFP

This three-generation Kurdish family of 16 members with seven minors, including the youngest who is 5 months old, spent about 20 days in the forest and was pushed back to Belarus eight times. They claim they were beaten and frightened with dogs by Belarusian soldiers. They were among the asylum seekers who suffered in the migration crisis that struck Europe.