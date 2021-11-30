Nick Jonas excited to head to Abu Dhabi for VidCon performance

The pop singer spoke to City Times over Zoom from London.

Photo: AFP

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 5:38 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 6:38 PM

Ever since the Jonas Brothers burst on to the pop scene with their debut album It’s About Time in 2006 - the baby of the group, Nick Jonas, has continued to court the spotlight. Whether as part of the famous sibling trio who had superhits like S.O.S. and Burnin’ Up, or as a solo singer with triple platinum hit Jealous, or even in a budding acting career where he starred in notable projects like Jumanji: The Next Level and Scream Queens, the now 29-year-old Jonas has always commanded the love and attention of a loyal fanbase.

After a long split, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas reunited musically in 2019, announcing the Jonas Brothers’ new single Sucker and their comeback was hailed by many fans as one of best ever. Adding the tantalising fact that Nick had just married Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra to the mix, it seems there was no stopping the Jonas train to renewed success.

Since 2019, the brothers have released some fabulous music including hits like Leave Before You Love Me with DJ Marshmello and What A Man Gotta Do, as well as upbeat seasonal songs Like It’s Christmas and I Need You Christmas.

They were recently on a tour of the United States and now Nick is dropping into the UAE to perform at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2021, much to the delight of his local fans.

We managed to catch up with Nick in London (where he attended the British Fashion Awards with wife Priyanka Chopra) over Zoom ahead of his highly anticipated visit.

Nick, you’re going to be in Abu Dhabi for VidCon on Friday - and fans here are really excited for your performance. Tell us what they can expect from your show.

I’m also very excited. I was on tour with my brothers in the United States, we wrapped up just about a month ago. But I also released an album of my own this year, Spaceman. And you know, because we were playing mostly Jonas Brothers songs obviously, I didn’t have a chance to play a lot of the Spaceman songs or other songs of mine.

So this will be a lot of fun to get out there and see my fans, and be able to celebrate creators (at VidCon) and the fun of being connected in the way that we all are. I’m thrilled to be able to get back on stage and perform for them.

This is your first time performing in the UAE. What are your thoughts on Dubai and Abu Dhabi? Are you excited to visit?

I’m very excited to visit. I love Abu Dhabi and Dubai. My brothers and I performed in Abu Dhabi, I think back in 2010 or around that time. So it’s been quite a long time and I’m just eager to get out there and play. The fans are amazing; very passionate and they show so much love on social media. So I’m glad to be able to see them.

You mentioned the Remember This tour with Kevin and Joe around the US. How did it feel to be touring again after such a long break because of Covid?

It felt so good to be back on stage! Obviously this last 18 months - 2 years has been really challenging for everybody in different ways and to not be able to be out there and perform - it was tough. But I think that we were happy to do it in a safe way and to bring a great outdoor show to our fans and (I think it was) 45 or 46 shows flew by.

It was just a dream to be back out there.

You’ve had amazing music out in the past two years including Leave Before You Love Me with DJ Marshmello and What A Man Gotta Do (two of my personal favourites) as well as two Christmas songs. Can fans expect anything new this Christmas?

Ooh! I think this year we’re going to let the last two just live and have a moment! We were so busy with the tour and just kind of all that’s going on with our own lives, we weren’t able to record another Christmas song this year but the reaction to both of them (the earlier songs) especially Like It’s Christmas is just amazing to watch - that even a few years after it came out it’s still resonating the way it is.

Last month your comeback single with the Jonas Brothers, Sucker, was the newest member of Spotify’s Billions Club. It’s such a big accomplishment for a singer or band - what are your thoughts on that?

It’s really special. Obviously Sucker was the comeback song for us after the break-up and coming back together and just seeing the world react the way that it did to that song that meant so much to us.

I think anytime you enter a ‘Billion’ club it’s a pretty incredible thing and I think we get a nice plate for it or something so I’m eager to have that sent to my house (laughs)!

As someone who has been making music since they were in their early teens, how would you describe what it means to you? What is your philosophy of music?

Music is something that’s always been within me and I’m lucky to come from a very musical home! My dad was a musician and my brothers and I always made music together but to be able to turn that into a career and to be able to do what I love as a career is a dream come true.

I’m thrilled that I’ve been able to branch out as well and that music was the catalyst to me getting into acting, also writing and producing. It’s been something that’s opened so many doors for me creatively and I just always try to follow that instinct.

And follow my heart when it comes to the music that I make.

You’ve been in some great projects like Jumanji: The Next Level and Scream Queens. What is it that inspires you as far as acting is concerned? What kind of roles would you love to do in the future?

I try to find things that continue to help me to grow and try to work with people that push me. So I think I’d like to find (in addition to things like Jumanji, which was so incredible to be part of) more roles, even that I write myself or go after where there’s opportunity for me to just show different sides of myself and push myself as an actor and tell really complex stories.

You have such a big fan following in India as well - do you like Bollywood films and is that something you would ever consider doing?

I love Bollywood films - I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!

As a musician yourself, what do you think of the music in Bollywood films?

I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!

Coming to the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Netflix (it has comments from wife Priyanka Chopra, comedian Pete Davidson and more) which everyone’s talking about right now - we saw some hilarious clips. What made you want to do this show?

Well I think that we’ve always worked very hard on not taking ourselves too seriously. We always feel that it’s better when you can laugh at yourself and see the humour in everything.

Over the past 15-16 years since we’ve been doing this, there’s certainly a lot to laugh at! So we have a good time with it and we’re glad people enjoyed it.

You mentioned fans respond to you on social media, which is so great. You are quite active there, and you also share snippets of your personal life online, but as a person who has been in the spotlight since you were so young do you ever get conflicted and just want to take a break from social media?

I think there are times when you have to step away a little bit - maybe it’s not a full separation from social media but even just not paying much attention. I think it’s easy to get stuck on it and it starts to affect your outlook and your attitude.

I choose to love social media for all the benefits and the ways in which it connects us all. But when it comes to how I spend my time or if I’m gong to be present with my friends and family, I really try to prioritise that time in person and make sure I’m really connecting with the people that I love.

When you’re not working what do you like to do to unwind?

I’m a big film buff so I love to watch movies. I also love to play golf - I got very into golf over these last couple of years, especially during lockdowns when golf was a safe activity because it was outdoors, so that’s been good.

And then just spending time with our dogs - I love our dogs and they’re pretty fun to be around!

Head down to VidCon Abu Dhabi 2021!

Nick Jonas will perform on Friday, December 3 at VidCon, the UAE’s debut edition of the world’s largest celebration of digital creators and online video. The Anasala Family, Kwebbelkop and Supercar Blondie are among the global digital stars confirmed to attend. Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi will also perform on December 3. Singer Kehlani will perform on Saturday, December 4. VidCon Abu Dhabi 2021 is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from December 3-6, and tickets are available for purchase at vidcon.com where you can also check out more information about the event.