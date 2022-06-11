Justin Bieber gets messages of support from celebs after announcing medical condition

The Canadian singer had released a video on Instagram saying he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

By CT Desk Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 11:11 AM

Celebrities are sending love and support to Canadian pop star and Grammy-winner Justin Bieber, who recently announced he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.

Bieber's condition forced him to cancel his upcoming shows in Toronto and Washington D.C.

He requested fans to be understanding and also asked them to pray for him, saying he was taking time out to relax so he could be 100 per cent again and get back to his work. However he emphasized that he didn't know how much time recovery would take.

Celebrities were quick to show support on social media.

American singer Kehlani wrote in the comments section of Bieber's post, “Love you dude , please take all the time you need!!”

“Love you bro," added Romeo Beckham, while Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes posted, “Love you so much. I admire you so much.”

Bieber's namesake Justin Timberlake said, “Love you, bro. Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes!"

DJ Khaled wrote, “Love u brother ! U will be great ! Rest up brother. We love u ! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD ! Love forever!”

Model Presley Gerber too had some words of encouragement for Bieber. “Love you bro stay up! Sending healing energy your way.”

Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson shared, “Damn. You’ll overcome this. Heal up man, thinking of you.”