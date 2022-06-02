India: Singer KK's mortal remains brought to Mumbai residence

The 54-year-old musician's last rites will be performed on Thursday

By ANI Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 11:06 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 11:15 AM

The mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, were brought to his residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

The last rites of the singer, who passed away on Tuesday night, will be performed in Mumbai today.

KK fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 54 years old and is survived by his wife and children.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her last respects to the singer. The state government accorded him a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre of Rabindra Sadan.

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of the singer.

ALSO READ:

One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, and Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.