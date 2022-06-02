India: Singer KK's mortal remains brought to Mumbai residence

The actress told City Times she wanted to give something back to the people who supported her career that has spanned over thirty years.
Music1 week ago
The mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, were brought to his residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning.
The last rites of the singer, who passed away on Tuesday night, will be performed in Mumbai today.
KK fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 54 years old and is survived by his wife and children.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her last respects to the singer. The state government accorded him a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre of Rabindra Sadan.
Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of the singer.
ALSO READ:
One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.
He is best known for his songs like Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, and Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
The actress told City Times she wanted to give something back to the people who supported her career that has spanned over thirty years.
Music1 week ago
The pop star announced her pregnancy on April 11 through an Instagram post
Music2 weeks ago
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
Music3 weeks ago
In his new single That That, the superstar makes a cheeky statement
Music3 weeks ago
'Stefania' by Kalush Orchestra is the most-watched song on YouTube among the 35 national entries that are slated to compete
Music3 weeks ago
Others on the list include Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar
Music4 weeks ago
The country star of the group The Judds died near Nashville, Tennessee
Music1 month ago
Laroussi draws on her Arabic and Moroccan heritage for the song.
Music1 month ago