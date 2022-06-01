Initial post mortem report suggests Indian singer KK died of cardiac arrest

Revathy bags best actress title for her role in the film Bhoothakalam
An initial post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer KK, who passed away following a live concert in Kolkata, indicate that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
The autopsy was conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The report also said that the singer had “prolonged cardiac issues”.
“The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.
KK was declared “brought dead” by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he “fell unconscious” upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police said.
The authorities had earlier registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.
The late singer's mortal remains reached Mumbai on Wednesday evening. His last rites will take place in on Thursday.
