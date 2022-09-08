Bruce Springsteen's artifacts coming to Grammy Museum

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022

Bruce Springsteen's handwritten set lists and a favourite guitar are among the marquee items that will make a cross-country trip for a museum exhibit this fall.

The Grammy Museum announced Wednesday that Bruce Springsteen Live! will open at the Grammy Museum L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 15. The interactive exhibit — which runs until April 2 — will feature Springsteen and the E Street Band’s live performance footage, instruments, stage costumes and exclusive interviews.

Springsteen’s exhibit ended its stint in New Jersey earlier this year.

Springsteen’s modified Fender guitar that was featured on several album covers such as Human Torch and Born to Run will be displayed. Other items will include stage clothing from Springsteen and members of E Street along with a signed itinerary from his Human Rights Tour, a six-week benefit tour in 1988. A ticket booth stage prop from the Tunnel of Love tour will also be highlighted at the exhibit.

Through an interactive kiosk, visitors will be able to view Springsteen’s handwritten set lists and create their own encores to compare against the legendary performer’s original.

The Grammy Museum partnered with the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

“Since his first west coast show as a touring musician at the Troubadour in 1973 to the present day, Bruce has performed over 100 shows in the Los Angeles area and has thrilled millions of fans with his electrifying performances,” said co-curator Eileen Chapman, director of The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music. “This extensive exhibit provides a peek behind the curtain and a stirring trip down memory lane.”