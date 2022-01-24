New Pakistani comedy Shotcut announced

The film is being produced by Javed Ahmed Kakepoto, Faheem Sameejo and Sufi Hashim Bin Harris.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 5:23 PM

The maker of Udham Patakh and Javed Iqbal are back with their next project, but this time they are going to make a Punjabi comedy. The film titled Shotcut is written and directed by Abu Aleeha.

The star cast of the film includes Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Juggan Kazim, Naseem Vicky, Sana Fakhar, Ahmed Hassan, debutant Alia Khan, Nawaz Anjum, Honey Bella, Marhom Ahmed Bilal, Erum Malhi, Ahmed Nawaz, Balbir Singh, Harmeet Singh.

According to Abu Aleeha, after the coronavirus pandemic, people desperately need a good comedy film. Shotcut is a situational comedy film starring well-known actors from Karachi and Lahore. The shooting of the film will start from February.

