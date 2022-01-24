New Pakistani comedy Shotcut announced

For me, Tobey Maguire is still the GOAT.
Movies3 weeks ago
The maker of Udham Patakh and Javed Iqbal are back with their next project, but this time they are going to make a Punjabi comedy. The film titled Shotcut is written and directed by Abu Aleeha.
The star cast of the film includes Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Juggan Kazim, Naseem Vicky, Sana Fakhar, Ahmed Hassan, debutant Alia Khan, Nawaz Anjum, Honey Bella, Marhom Ahmed Bilal, Erum Malhi, Ahmed Nawaz, Balbir Singh, Harmeet Singh.
According to Abu Aleeha, after the coronavirus pandemic, people desperately need a good comedy film. Shotcut is a situational comedy film starring well-known actors from Karachi and Lahore. The shooting of the film will start from February.
The film is being produced by Javed Ahmed Kakepoto, Faheem Sameejo and Sufi Hashim Bin Harris.
For me, Tobey Maguire is still the GOAT.
Movies3 weeks ago
The Bollywood actor is back on screen with an inspirational sports drama this weekend.
Movies3 weeks ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the first film of the pandemic to cross $1 billion
Movies4 weeks ago
"No words can express how I'm feeling at the moment," Thomas said.
Movies4 weeks ago
She is teaming up with actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan
Movies4 weeks ago
The actor is in fine form in this big screen showcase of India's World Cup win in 1983.
Movies1 month ago
The film is being released in Indian theatres on December 24
Movies1 month ago
The fourth film in the popular franchise releases this weekend in the UAE.
Movies1 month ago