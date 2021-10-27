Hrithik Roshan in Abu Dhabi to shoot 'Vikram Vedha' remake

Stunt artists posted pictures on Instagram.

Photos/Instagram

by Nithin Belle Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 4:07 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 6:18 PM

Photographs of Hrithik Roshan posing with his body doubles and stuntmen from the remake of the film Vikram Vedha, have gone viral on social media.

One picture sees Hrithik standing with a large group. Stunt artists Mansoor Ali Khan and Anup have shared several of the photographs along with the superstar on social media. “First craziest action sequence have done .!! Cheer’s To @hrithikroshan @parvez.shaikhh @stuntindia1 and all the stunt boys!!” wrote Khan.

Added Anup: “Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big ‘Thank you’ to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn’t have been possible without you @hrithikroshan.”

R. Madhavan, who was the main lead in the original Tamil film also visited the set recently and shared a photograph. Hrithik is starring in the remake with Saif Ali Khan.