Excitement building for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The film is slated to release on December 16.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 11:03 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 11:08 AM

Zoe Saldaña has a message for moviegoers ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water this December: “It’s definitely a leap from the first Avatar, so you have to brace yourself for it. It’s going to be an adventure you wont forget.” James Cameron has spent well over a decade developing the sequel to his record-breaking Avatar.

“I can get choked up just talking about it,” Saldaña told reporter Kevin McCarthy (via People) about the Avatar sequel. “I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second installment, right before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless. I was moved to tears.”

The movie will also explore the underwater worlds of Pandora, which is part of the reason it took so long to get made, as Cameron had to advance technology in order to record motion capture underwater.

“Jim was finally able to crack that challenge — that whole thing that you can’t imitate water, virtually, through performance capture,” Saldaña said. “That was just a challenge that he had taken upon himself, and it took him years, and he did it. He did it. It’s powerful, it’s compelling.”

“He’s also a big crier,” the actor added about her director. “He does have a very delicate heart, which is why he protects it so much. And I think that he’s able to have an outlet through the stories that he creates.”