Akshay Kumar tackles dowry issue in 'Raksha Bandhan', likens practice to 'extortion'

He spoke of how not many movies have been made on the subject.

Photo: AFP

Wed 10 Aug 2022

Dowry is like "extortion" and the malpractice continues to plague India even today, said Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Wednesday.

The actor said referring to the deep-rooted social evil, "We cannot disagree with the fact that dowry is very much there in India. It's in the layers. Some call it dowry, gift, 'sankalp'. It has different names.

"Some demand that they want to have the wedding on a large scale. I would call it extortion. The father, the brother are not that capable, and yet they try to do as much as they can so that it (the wedding) happens," Kumar said.

The National Award winner was speaking at a promotional event of his latest release Raksha Bandhan, which addresses the issue of dowry.

Calling the Aanand L Rai directorial a "sensitive" film, Kumar said not many movies have been made on the subject.

"If the film works even on 5-10 per cent of people who watch it, I'll feel as if I have made the biggest film ever," he added.

Raksha Bandhan is set to be released in theatres Thursday, August 11, alongside Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan.

The actor reiterated that the release of two films on the same date is beneficial for the exhibition industry. "It is only good for the industry that both films do well. The industry needs it (more and more films to come out) today and in future as well. I see that the glass is half full, not half empty. There's no clash, no effect (at the box office). Both films should work and we support each other," he said.

Raksha Bandhan follows a shop owner (Akshay) who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married.