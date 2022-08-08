Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya attend special 'Laal Singh Chaddha' screening in Hyderabad ahead of film's release

Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya papped in Hyderabad (Photo: Twitter)

The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and more.

By ANI Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 10:10 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 12:53 PM

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' recently hosted a special screening of their film in Hyderabad in presence of many big industry names.

The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind.

Along with famous South celebrities, the entire star cast of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was also present at the grand premiere night.

Through 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor Aamir Khan makes his comeback in films after a four-year hiatus.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film has largely been appreciated by audiences. The music is striking a chord as well.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's family entertainer 'Raksha Bandhan' on August 11.