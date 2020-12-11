Spruce up your balcony

Limited space for décor means plenty of room to get creative.

Identify your purpose

Before you start anything, answer this: What is a balcony to you? Is it just a place to hang laundry, a spot to get some fresh air, or something more? Start your décor journey based on what you relate to. This will also help you define the style you want to set up - classic, contemporary, vintage or futuristic. This would also help you envision a mock layout, clarify your needs and improve your search for inspiration.

Rattan, wood or glass?

A tip often overlooked - the type of furniture you pick up for your space is important, and this is based on the direction of your balcony and the floor you live in because humidity, moisture, and other minor temperature changes do play a role during maintenance. For instance, a wooden chair may look tres chic, but may not be the best addition to your cosy outdoors if your balcony is prone to moisture. This would give rise to mould and rot.

Invest in modular furniture

When the weather is no longer cool, dragging your accessories back indoors can be a daunting task, not to mention, additional clutter. Instead, look for furniture that doubles as a storage unit. You can easily tuck in cushions, blankets and festive or fairy lights in a safe zone, away from sandy breezes and unexpected rain.

Go green

Adding fresh plants can brighten up your patio instantly. There are several types that grow and bloom well during the cool season, and do not require much attention or water. You can hang them with hooks, hover them over the rail or simply line them up in corners. In case you are not confident in your pruning skills, you can add a dash of green with artificial vines. They are easy to maintain and can transform your space into a fab picturesque spot.

Create a safe enclosure

Since you're going to be spending more time in the balcony, pets and children are likely to get curious and explore your new set-up. Create a safe sanctuary so they can wander around while you can have a peace of mind. You could set up a bite-resistant enclosure with rounded edges. Make sure this covers the entire balcony from top to bottom, is secure and non-toxic to avoid danger. A mesh net also protects against problem birds.