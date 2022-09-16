Mina’s Kitchen: Experience the best of British

By Rhonita Patnaik Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 5:08 PM

Looking for an opulent British lunch fare? Then the Roast Bubbalicious at Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi is where you ought to be spending your Sunday afternoon. The traditional culinary delight has been introduced with much fanfare where adults and toddlers can spend their weekends together. The Sunday roast is among Britain’s best and most celebrated culinary traditions.

Besides the spread, there’s a lot of activities that all can indulge in – right from swaying to DJ’s music to watching a magic show, the venue has it all. And what was fun to watch was that it wasn’t a formal brunch setup that you would see at many places. The atmosphere was riveting with excitement and a lot of clatter, in a good way.

The lunch from 1-4 pm was experience extraordinaire right from the time I stepped in. It was a complete family day out with children enjoying the meals and entertainers engaging them in a variety of fun-filled activities that included jenga, magic shows, art and crafts table, with adult supervision.

We started off with an array of posh starters — prawn cocktail, fresh veggies, baked bloomer buns and potato-asparagus soup. The choice is well-thought of and classy for nibbles to begin with a wide selection of freshly baked bread. Can’t think of anything that may have been missed out…

Coming to the food, the lunch definitely stays true to ‘Royal Feast’ by the British chefs. From authentic Sunday roasts of traditional delicacies of roasted beef ribs, bramley apple with sage and cream cider sauce to crispy spit roast chicken with thyme and onion stuffing to the traditional fish and chips with mashed peas, everything was by the book for the uninitiated like me. For the British, of course, it would be a reminder of their land. Every thought was given to carve and serve the best meat by the chefs. To top this experience up, there was even British Balti that swayed me away with its taste and texture.

The seafood tray is an incredible addition. The queue started from sashimis to prawns and finally to lobsters. In between, we also saw pickled mustard fish that we decided to sample and the taste was spot on. You could smell the seas and notice the freshness, and that’s why we had to wait a bit in the line to get our plates topped up.

If you think the starters and mains are brilliant, wait till you hit the dessert section. The endless line-up of desserts with cakes, puddings and the traditional sticky toffee pudding and strawberries and cream is another world altogether. Moving a few steps ahead was the cheese table that was lined up with 15 varieties — Brie, Camembert, semi-hard, semi-soft, blue, Bocconcini, Cheddar, Gouda to name a few. Showstoppers to say the least!

Great food, good live music and cheerful crowd — sums up our memoir about the place. Honestly, the Sunday Roast brunch at Mina’s Kitchen was one of the best I have tried in recent times, given the scale and magnitude of its presentation and patrons. Highly recommended if you want to experience a roast the royal way. And go empty stomach because you wouldn’t want to miss one dish.