Indulge in Sleigh Loads of Taste this December in Dubai

Check out the restaurants that are bursting with holiday cheer this season

A Feast to Behold

Indulge in a festive brunch at Seasons Restaurant at Pullman Dubai. Tuck into an exquisite selection of international cuisine with friends and family while being serenaded by a live musician on December 11 and 18, prices start from Dh179.

A Turkish Eve

Participate in family- friendly festivities at the RIXOS The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suite's A La Turca, which serves up live music and a mouth-watering open buffet on Christmas Eve. Offering a variety of international and authentic Turkish cuisine with a Festive twist, guests are set to enjoy a number of delicacies from the various live stations on offer. Prices start from Dh299 per person.

Mamma Mia

Enjoy an intimate and relaxed set menu dinner with live music for an authentic Italian dining experience at L'Olivo Ristorante on Christmas Eve at RIXOS The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suite. Prices start from Dh309 with signature dishes such as Smoked Prime Beef Carpaccio including a Chef's Special Dessert Performance at your table.

Celebrate with a Mediterranean Twist

Located on The Pointe, Il Passaggio will be offering guests the chance to enjoy Christmas dinner at the restaurant or as take-home packages. Indulge in festive treats like traditional roast turkey or lamb with all the trimmings as well as vegetarian options like pumpkin wellington. Dine-in packages start at Dh200 while take-home packages are priced from Dh799.

Go Wild with Taste

Why limit the festive fun to December 25 when you can enjoy 25 days of Christmas at The Bungalow instead? As the Christmas classic goes, "Oh I wish it could be Christmas every day!" So, throughout December, you'll have 25 reasons to celebrate the holiday season with beverages under Dh25 with 25% off on select dishes.

Fire Up your Senses

Celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day at brunch with a series of unique gastronomic and seasonal experiences at DIFC located contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant, Hutong. Indulge in free-flowing dim sum and beverages and an array of activities on both days. Book your spot from 12:30pm to 4pm starting from Dh298.

Dinner in the Sand

Have a one-of-a-kind experience on December 24 from 7pm-11pm at the Nikki Beach starting from Dh275. A mouth-watering array of food and drink await you at this iconic locale.

An Amazing Day Out with Family

The Bubbalicious Brunch at The Westin Mina Seyahi is already a force to be reckoned with as one of the city's best loved Friday brunches. Now, a range of fun kid's activities, from face painting to slime workshops, have been added to the mix to enthral the little ones as well as their parents. Prices start from Dh450 for adults and Dh150 for children.