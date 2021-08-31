Hip locale

The trendy district is dedicated to design, fashion, food and culture

A brand-new address, Dubai Design District (d3) is a space where the world of design, art and fashion co-exist. It is a wholesome community with recreational facilities, wellness centres, open parks and an excellent assortment of restaurants, cafes, bistros and much more.

Activities

The Block

The Block park is the UAE’s first urban beach park located on the d3 Waterfront, a beautifully designed space to relax, unwind and get inspired, as well as move and get fit, featuring courts, parks and outdoor seating and entertainment areas.

Car park

A nondescript car park is probably the last place you would want to chill out in, but the one at d3 has been given a kitschy makeover by artiste Marwan Shakarchi. The entrance of the building 6 car park is splashed with a brightly–coloured aquatic blue mural, signifying the ocean’s degradation, titled The Greatest of Mysteries. The mural comes specked with images of planetary structures, an astronaut with clouds filling his facemask, as well as thousands of stars adorning the ceiling and walls.

Revel in art

d3 gets its name for a reason. All year round (and especially during Dubai Design Week in November) d3 is filled to the brim with innovative and unbelievable structures and sculptures. Even the common benches aren’t run of the mill! Stroll around the block and take it all in.

Culinary spots

Akiba Dori

Inspired by the neon-lit streets and anime culture of Akihabara in Tokyo, this trendy restaurant takes you to the backstreet alleyways of Tokyo and serves up a slice of Japan with light bites, Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza, Japanese street food-inspired dishes and the region’s signature beverages.

Mohalla

This homegrown restaurant dishes out Indian street food favourites at prices that won’t pinch your pocket. The jaunt bursts with vibrant colours in keeping with its theme (mohalla essentially means neighbourhood in Hindi) and pays attention to detail with its handpicked trinkets. To fire up your bellies, do try their Mutton Kosha and Malabar Chicken Korma.

The Lighthouse

A restaurant and concept store featuring a curated selection of gifting items, The Lighthouse is a cosy restaurant that is an amalgamation of food, creativity and design. It promotes eating fresh and seasonal food with a menu focused on innovative Mediterranean-inspired dishes prepared from fresh produce.

"I go to work in d3 and I just love the chilled out vibe. Though it is primarily a working space, it does not feel even mildly corporate.All the art inspires creativity and productivity.Plus, having so many eateries to choose from isn’t half bad either!" - Devika B.