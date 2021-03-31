Go alfresco

JBR Dubai, otherwise known as Jumeirah Beach Residence, has everything from cinemas to mini-golf, and of course an endless stretch of beach

Just strolling through the JBR area, you'll be reminded of Europe. It is among the busiest and liveliest neighbourhoods in the city, It's hard to believe that the area was once a quiet, sandy piece of coastline. Fast forward to 2021, and JBR is home to stunning beachside hotels, numerous residential towers and some of the city's most popular spots and attractions. It's a wonderful place to take a stroll down pedestrian strip The Walk or along The Beach, and really comes alive at night.

Activities

3D Blacklight Minigolf Dubai

Try a round of golf in space or along the ocean floor featuring neon backlighting and 3D effects painted on the walls. Each illuminated room has a different theme to it.

AQUAFun

With 74 different games, AquaFun is a huge inflatable waterpark less than 100 m from the shore, packed with slides, swings, blockades, bumps and even monkey bars.

The Beach

There's a park, running track, outdoor gym and plenty of shops and stalls. Chill out on the beach, watch the camel riders head up and down and catch some sun.

Bike around

Explore JBR and find your own favourite new hangouts in no time by hiring a variety of different bicycles.

Culinary spots

Flying cup

Flying Cup is an innovative food and entertainment concept for adults and kids that offers dining packages. Dine at the height of a 12-story building and enjoy an amazing view.

Black Tap

This is a fun spot for innovative eats and crazy milkshakes. It's got character, swagger, and pumping New York City hip-hop from the '80s and '90s.

Benihana

At this international teppanyaki chain, get treated to a cooking show from the chefs, and later eat the food too!

Mighty Quinn's

Indulge in all-things barbecue thanks to its signature built-in smoker which makes excellent aromas throughout the restaurant.

"I love living here, it is always vibrant and full of things to do. You can wake up early even on a weekday and have a nice morning swim in the ocean and feel refreshed before starting your day. There are so many restaurants, hotels and cafes and shopping areas to meet your friends and have a good time. All in all, JBR is the place to live to me."

Basak Yolgecti

Head of Channel Marketing, METI at Nutanix