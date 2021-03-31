- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Go alfresco
JBR Dubai, otherwise known as Jumeirah Beach Residence, has everything from cinemas to mini-golf, and of course an endless stretch of beach
Just strolling through the JBR area, you'll be reminded of Europe. It is among the busiest and liveliest neighbourhoods in the city, It's hard to believe that the area was once a quiet, sandy piece of coastline. Fast forward to 2021, and JBR is home to stunning beachside hotels, numerous residential towers and some of the city's most popular spots and attractions. It's a wonderful place to take a stroll down pedestrian strip The Walk or along The Beach, and really comes alive at night.
Activities
3D Blacklight Minigolf Dubai
Try a round of golf in space or along the ocean floor featuring neon backlighting and 3D effects painted on the walls. Each illuminated room has a different theme to it.
AQUAFun
With 74 different games, AquaFun is a huge inflatable waterpark less than 100 m from the shore, packed with slides, swings, blockades, bumps and even monkey bars.
The Beach
There's a park, running track, outdoor gym and plenty of shops and stalls. Chill out on the beach, watch the camel riders head up and down and catch some sun.
Bike around
Explore JBR and find your own favourite new hangouts in no time by hiring a variety of different bicycles.
Culinary spots
Flying cup
Flying Cup is an innovative food and entertainment concept for adults and kids that offers dining packages. Dine at the height of a 12-story building and enjoy an amazing view.
Black Tap
This is a fun spot for innovative eats and crazy milkshakes. It's got character, swagger, and pumping New York City hip-hop from the '80s and '90s.
Benihana
At this international teppanyaki chain, get treated to a cooking show from the chefs, and later eat the food too!
Mighty Quinn's
Indulge in all-things barbecue thanks to its signature built-in smoker which makes excellent aromas throughout the restaurant.
"I love living here, it is always vibrant and full of things to do. You can wake up early even on a weekday and have a nice morning swim in the ocean and feel refreshed before starting your day. There are so many restaurants, hotels and cafes and shopping areas to meet your friends and have a good time. All in all, JBR is the place to live to me."
Basak Yolgecti
Head of Channel Marketing, METI at Nutanix
-
Metrolife
The Best of Dubai: '12 Hands. One Night' at Dusit ...
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 10, as six of Dubai's top... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
For the nature-philes
Manicured lawns with a suburban aesthetic, this is for the ones who... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
The limelight of the city
A picturesque neighbourhood and the perfect combination of both... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
The perfect blend
Previously known as Tecom, Barsha Heights is a vibrant and urban... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli