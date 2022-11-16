What if a crime is committed in the Metaverse? UAE professional lists challenges, benefits of future technology

Adnan M Kashwani says that it will enhance the workplace experience, transform the future of work, and raise new questions to be answered

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 3:25 PM

The metaverse is the reality of the future and companies should adopt it to enhance business and workplace experience, said a UAE tech professional.

In a discussion on the Metaverse at the Global Media Congress on Wednesday, Adnan M Kashwani, Senior Director/Cloud Centre of Excellence at Etisalat, said the Metaverse is an immersive digital world where companies, business, brands and individuals can work, play, learn, create and interact and that it will enhance the workplace experience and transform the future of work.

“We are in the world of transformation and everything is changing, including the way we work with the emerging of new technologies,” he said.

“People will increasingly work, shop, learn, bank, tour and do business remotely. This demands flexible options and redefining the role of physical meetings, workplace and shopping centres.”

According to Kashwani, metaverse is poised to shape the future of operation and doing business, with its related technology promising to create innovative and immersive ways for individuals to interact and collaborate remotely.

“We have observed several companies and institutions developing virtual workplaces, learning places, shopping and even watching movies in cinemas remotely through the power of virtual reality. This is where we are now and the trend is growing rapidly.”

The official noted that among the major challenges of the Metaverse will be how to fight cyber criminals like bullies and others because of their virtual operations where the jurisdiction of their crimes has to be identified.

“If someone commits a crime in the metaverse, what should be the punishment? Will they be prosecuted virtually in the digital life or in the real life? Such questions will arise,” he said.