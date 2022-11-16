Dubai: Crypto Oasis to be regional partner for Algorand Decipher conference

More than 120 speakers will participate in the conference across four stages in over 60 sessions

Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 4:01 PM

Dubai-based crypto ecosystem Crypto Oasis has been announced as the official regional partner for Algorand’s annual flagship Decipher conference, which will take place in Dubai from November 28-30 at Madinat Jumeirah. They will also continue throughout 2023 with the Algorand Foundation as an official Crypto Oasis ecosystem partner.

The conference convenes the builders, founders, investors, and community deciphering the future on Algorand, creating a must-attend event for anyone interested in blockchain and the Web3 economy. This event reflects the overall development of the industry, as it brings together inspiring creators, skilled tech professionals, and seasoned experts with traditional industry backgrounds.

More than 120 speakers will participate in the conference across four stages in over 60 sessions. Registrants will also be able to sign up for mentoring with blockchain leaders, learn to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery, take part in hands-on workshops designed for developers and product leaders behind the Algorand protocol, and more.

On November 30, there will be a special Women’s Breakfast Club event from 8.30am to 10am, free and open to all women in the Web3 tech community.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Algorand on this strategic level,” commented Ralf Glabischnig, founder of Crypto Oasis. “Decipher will bring together Web3 communities to create an enabling environment for people looking to build and scale projects in the blockchain space. We expect this partnership to bring us one step closer to spreading blockchain adoption and awareness in the Middle East and beyond.

"As one of the first Layer-1 ecosystems to bring their flagship conference to Dubai, Algorand also gives testament to the growth and relevance of the community being built throughout the Middle East, which Crypto Oasis exists to support. The synergy is self-evident, and we are excited about all of the collaboration potential in the year ahead.”

The partnership with Crypto Oasis will enable Algorand to gain exposure into the regional blockchain ecosystem – which is growing exponentially due in part to the welcoming spirit for innovation and disruption throughout the UAE and the broader Middle East.