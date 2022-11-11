Video: Dubai to host first digital fashion show in region

The airline is rolling out a series of metaverse projects primarily to build the right environment for young travellers
Model avatars and NFTs are all set to hit a virtual catwalk in a digital fashion show that will be hosted by two entities based in Dubai. Organisers say it will be the first show of its kind in the region.
DubaiPeeps and LandRocker will be putting up the show for a special audience on November 23. Whoever is lucky enough to get a seat, will be able to enter by simply logging into their web browsers.
“We want to encourage mass adoption of the digital space through different use cases and easy access," says Patrick Moritz, founder of DubaiPeeps
Dubai Peeps is the emirate's first NFT collection that was custom-made as a homage to the people of the city.
Nouraldin, a well-known influencer, will be opening the fashion show with his personalised digital avatar followed by other models.
The avatars will be sashaying down the runway wearing the digital merchandise created by DubaiPeeps.
Here's a preview:
The virtual event will not just give spectators the opportunity to see the clothing line, but also allow fashion designers, musicians, and other artists to rent the space and showcase what they have to offer.
This initiative is aimed at connecting people globally and cutting the costs that entrepreneurs have to face when doing an on-site event.
Those who are interested in participating in the event can get a DubaiPeeps NFT or follow its socials to possibly win a ticket.
