UAE: Man completes 2,022 devil presses for mental health awareness

Devil Presses are extremely challenging movement that involves chest-to-floor dumbbell burpees and double dumbbell snatches

Seena Akbary completed 2,022 devil presses with dumbbells weighing 20kg in 9 hours 32 minutes at Kite Beach in Dubai. Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 5:57 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 6:05 PM

An UAE-based athlete has completed an extreme challenge ‘not done by anyone else in the world’ to raise awareness about mental and physical health.

Seena Akbary completed 2,022 devil presses with dumbbells weighing 20kg in 9 hours 32 minutes at Kite Beach in Dubai. Devil Presses are extremely challenging and involves chest-to-floor dumbbell burpees and double dumbbell snatches. The movement combines explosive power, muscular endurance, strength, coordination and balance, and requires top cardiovascular health.

“This was something I wanted to do for a long time. It’s exhausting and my body needs complete rest for a week now.” Akbary said.

Seena Akbary completed 2,022 devil presses. Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

The 25-year-old athlete said the challenge was more of a mental battle than a physical fight. “Devil press is a full body movement workout that uses every muscle in the body and also every system of the body and which is a very difficult exercise to train for,” Akbary said. The American-Iranian expat also said this extreme challenge has not been done by anyone else in the world. “I have researched on this, and I am the record holder in the world to accomplish this extreme challenge,”

“The only way I kept going is by constantly convincing myself — nothing should stop me,” Akbary added.

Seena Akbary completed 2,022 devil presses. Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

The athlete started his challenge at 7.30am in the morning and went live on his social media platforms. Many Dubai residents made their way to Kite Beach to encourage and motivate Akbary. “Wow….. It was the most magical part. I cannot thank my family, friends and Dubai residents more. They were just incredible in supporting me. They were out here helping me by massaging my limbs for cramps, offering me water and lifting my spirits,” he said.

ALSO READ:

This is not the first time Senna has taken up an extreme challenge. During Ramadan last year, he undertook a tyre-flipping challenge for 15 hours - from suhoor to iftar - while fasting. “The challenge was to work outside while fasting,” he said.

“Half-way through, I encountered a lot of mental and emotional distress, but I completed the challenge pushing my limits. Since then, I have been training my mind to be strong to overcome pain and hardships,” he said.

The sports counsellor urged Dubai residents to take care of their health. “There is no particular date or time to start exercising. It’s now.”

Akbary said setting small targets is the way to go. “Make fitness a habit and attach it to your values. Values in your life becomes non-negotiable,” he said.

“Dubai gives a lot of importance to fitness. They are building running tracks, fitness zones at public places, cycling tracks and what not and its completely free to use,”

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com