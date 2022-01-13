UAE: Nearly 90% employers to help staff get mental health support amid Covid-19

A new study has indicated that the pandemic xerted pressure on many institutions and their employees

Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022

Nearly 90 per cent of employers in the UAE are planning to provide safety programmes and help their staff get mental health support so they can cope with the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

The study, published by HR Echo magazine, which is affiliated with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stressed that some employers have already added health and safety programmes to help employees overcome the challenges caused by Covid-19.

The study, titled 'New ways for institutions and employers to work during the post-pandemic Covid-19 stage', aimed to develop all scenarios to deal with issues arising from the pandemic by giving institutional priority to the mental health and safety of employees.

It indicated that the pandemic has exerted pressure on many institutions and their employees.

According to the study, the efforts made by employers to help their staff would positively affect their performance, while enhancing the ability to adapt, keep pace with change, provide a sense of belonging, and encourage employees to reach their full potential.

The study has identified four guiding principles that constitute the 'Post-Pandemic Future of Work' programme, including: Enhancing work flexibility, maintaining trust and cooperation outside borders, accelerating the pace of data and technology in areas where success is inevitable, and continuing to develop the leadership culture of its employees, including the development of virtual leadership skills, empathy and empowerment.

The study also laid out five strategic priorities for people’s work during the post-pandemic period.

These include the expansion of guidelines for a flexible work environment that revolves around building on strong foundations for virtual work; developing a talent approach to reach broader strategic skill sets; and accelerating the pace of digitising people’s solutions through data, technology and optimising the use of technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to make an impact and create the best experience for employees.

Another strategy is embedding crisis best practices in leadership and talent development programmes.