Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia for visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Thursday in Saudi Arabia, state media reported, his first visit since the 2018 after intense efforts by the regional rivals to repair ties which have been strained in recent years.
The trip comes as Turkey, facing an economic crisis fuelled by the collapse of its currency and soaring inflation, tries to drum up financial support from energy-rich Gulf countries.
Erdogan’s plane landed in Saudi Arabia’s second city Jeddah, for a visit that was expected to include a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Prior to taking off from Istanbul, Erdogan said he hoped “to launch a new era” in bilateral ties.
“We believe enhancing cooperation in areas including defence and finance is in our mutual interest,” he said.
