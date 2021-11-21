Over 75 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast

At least one dead, six wounded in bombings
MENA3 days ago
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Saturday said more than 75 illegal immigrants have drowned at sea off the coast of western Libya, while trying to reach Europe.
“Over 75 migrants drowned on Wednesday after departing from Libya according to 15 survivors rescued by fishermen and brought to Zuwara,” IOM tweeted.
“This latest tragedy brings the number of lives lost in the Central Mediterranean this year to over 1,300,” IOM said.
