Lebanese business councils in the UAE, GCC condemn George Kordahi's comment

UAE has denounced the statement made by the Lebanese Information Minister

Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 6:15 PM

The presidents and chief executives of the Lebanese Business Councils (LBCs) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have strongly condemned the statements made by the Lebanese Information Minister against the Saudi-led coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen.

In a joint statement issued today (October 30), they affirmed their rejection of turning Lebanon into a platform for attacking and insulting brotherly countries and threatening their security and sovereignty by being a source of smuggling contraband drugs in the region.

"We renew our rejection to this approach and call on the Lebanese leadership to take all necessary steps to return Lebanon to its normal position and into the Arab fold and to maintain the country's strong relations with the GCC countries," the statement said.

The Lebanese expatriates, the statement continued, will not tolerate any attempts to jeopardise the future of their businesses and families by such derogatory and unacceptable remarks against brotherly people of the Gulf, reported WAM.

Lebanese Business Council in Abu Dhabi has also strongly condemned the statements of Lebanon's Minister of Information.

In a statement today, the council said, "The Lebanese people, who believe in the historical relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, cannot accept that Lebanon turns into a platform for attacking or offending the fraternal countries or interfering in their foreign policies, which have always been of help to Lebanon and its people over the years."

It added, "Hence, we renew and emphasise our categorical rejection of the continuation of this approach. We call on the officials in Lebanon to take everything that would bring Lebanon back to its Arab incubator and to enhance the Lebanese-GCC relations and return them to their previous era."

In conclusion, the statement said, "We, as a Lebanese community in the UAE, consider ourselves part of the fabric of this society. We live among our family and brothers in harmony and solidarity partners, and we will not allow a few to disturb our fraternal relations or offend them."

The UAE, on Wednesday, strongly condemned the statements made by Kordahi.

According to WAM, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said that the comments were considered polemics that contradict diplomatic norms and the history of Lebanon's relations with the countries of the coalition. It also denounced them as reflecting Lebanon's growing distance from its Arab brothers.