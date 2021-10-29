Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador, bans all imports from Lebanon

Saudi envoy to Lebanon called for consultation.

By Reuters Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 9:59 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 10:52 PM

Saudi Arabia has summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultation and asked the Lebanese ambassador to the Kingdom to leave within 48 hours, SPA reported on Friday.

The Kingdom also imposed a blanket ban on all imports from Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia's decision comes days after comments made by Lebanon's information minister -- against the legitimacy led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen -- put fresh strains on Gulf-Lebanese relations.

The comments by George Kordahi in an interview he said was recorded on August 5, nearly a month before he took office, circulated heavily on social media on Tuesday. He has said he would not resign over the incident.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati sought to avert the diplomatic fallout and said the comments made in an online show did not reflect the cabinet's position.

Mikati has been hoping to improve ties with Gulf Arab states which have been strained for years because of the influence wielded in Beirut by Hezbollah.

"The control of the terrorist Hezbollah on the decision-making of the Lebanese state made Lebanon an arena for implementing projects for countries that don't wish Lebanon and its people well," the statement carried by SPA said.

There was no immediate comment by the Lebanese government on the expulsion of its ambassador or the ban on imports.

In April, Saudi Arabia banned all fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon blaming an increase in drug smuggling.