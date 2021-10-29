Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador, bans all imports from Lebanon

The attack on Thursday plunged the capital into darkness as the power was cut by the bombing
MENA6 days ago
Saudi Arabia has summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultation and asked the Lebanese ambassador to the Kingdom to leave within 48 hours, SPA reported on Friday.
The Kingdom also imposed a blanket ban on all imports from Lebanon.
Saudi Arabia's decision comes days after comments made by Lebanon's information minister -- against the legitimacy led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen -- put fresh strains on Gulf-Lebanese relations.
The comments by George Kordahi in an interview he said was recorded on August 5, nearly a month before he took office, circulated heavily on social media on Tuesday. He has said he would not resign over the incident.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati sought to avert the diplomatic fallout and said the comments made in an online show did not reflect the cabinet's position.
Mikati has been hoping to improve ties with Gulf Arab states which have been strained for years because of the influence wielded in Beirut by Hezbollah.
"The control of the terrorist Hezbollah on the decision-making of the Lebanese state made Lebanon an arena for implementing projects for countries that don't wish Lebanon and its people well," the statement carried by SPA said.
There was no immediate comment by the Lebanese government on the expulsion of its ambassador or the ban on imports.
In April, Saudi Arabia banned all fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon blaming an increase in drug smuggling.
The attack on Thursday plunged the capital into darkness as the power was cut by the bombing
MENA6 days ago
Move comes two days after base used by coalition fighting Daesh was assaulted
MENA6 days ago
“We are talked a lot about, but we are not listened to,” they said.
MENA1 week ago
The country has been ruled by an interim civilian-military government since 2019
MENA1 week ago
In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
MENA1 week ago
Bloodiest attack to strike the Syrian capital in four years
MENA1 week ago
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian foreign minister
MENA1 week ago
There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties
MENA1 week ago