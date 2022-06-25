Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iran says its nuclear development to continue until the West changes its 'illegal behaviour'

Tehran's retaliatory actions in nuclear sector are legal, says top security official

AFP file photo
AFP file photo

By Reuters

Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 9:17 PM

Iran will further develop its nuclear programme until the West changes its “illegal behaviour”, said Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani in a meeting with the EU’s top diplomat, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

“Iran’s retaliatory actions in the nuclear sector are merely legal and rational responses to US unilateralism and European inaction and will continue as long as the West’s illegal practices are not changed,” Shamkhani said.

Shamkhani did not detail what practices he was referring to.


More news from MENA