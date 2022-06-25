Iran says its nuclear development to continue until the West changes its 'illegal behaviour'

Tehran's retaliatory actions in nuclear sector are legal, says top security official

AFP file photo

By Reuters Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 9:17 PM

Iran will further develop its nuclear programme until the West changes its “illegal behaviour”, said Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani in a meeting with the EU’s top diplomat, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

“Iran’s retaliatory actions in the nuclear sector are merely legal and rational responses to US unilateralism and European inaction and will continue as long as the West’s illegal practices are not changed,” Shamkhani said.

Shamkhani did not detail what practices he was referring to.