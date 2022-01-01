Iran: Gas output shut after fire at nearby platform

Blaze started after lightning ignited leaking gas

By Reuters Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 2:13 PM

Gas production was shut down at Platform 16 in Iran’s South Pars field after a fire broke out nearby when lightning ignited leaking gas, the operating company said on Saturday.

“The gas emitted at the water level (from a leaking undersea pipeline) was ignited by lightning 15 km (9 miles) from the platform,” Pars Oil and Gas Company said in a statement on its website.

The fire was contained after production was shut down at the platform and planning for repair work has begun, it said.