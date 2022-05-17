Lebanon election: Independent newcomers elected to parliament

Breakthrough reflects public anger at the country's financial collapse

By Reuters Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 12:16 PM Last updated: Tue 17 May 2022, 12:17 PM

A dozen independent freshmen MPs won seats in Lebanon's parliament, official results showed on Tuesday, in a breakthrough reflecting public anger at the country's financial collapse and lack of accountability for the Beirut port blast of 2020.

The newcomers, who won seats from different sects across various districts, chipped away at the hold that established parties had on the 128-member parliament.

