Gunmen attack police station in southeastern Iran

Gunmen on Friday opened fire and hurled Molotov cocktails at a police station in southwestern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan, state media reported.
"A number of police members as well as passers-by have been injured in the exchange of fire" in the provincial capital of Zahedan, state broadcaster said.
The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is often hit by attacks or clashes between security forces and armed groups, generally involving smuggling gangs as well as separatists or extremist groups.
In June, an Iranian border guard was killed in an "incident" at a border crossing with Afghanistan in the same province, Iran's foreign ministry said at the time.
The latest unrest comes as protests have rocked the Islamic republic following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of morality police.
Amini was pronounced dead on September 16, three days after she was arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code.
