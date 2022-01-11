UAE

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt

Tremor was registered 415 kilometers away from Damietta Governorate.

File
File

By Reuters

Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 6:43 AM

An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit the Eastern Mediterranean region and was felt by some in Egypt, the country's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said on Tuesday.

The institute added that the tremor was registered 415 kilometers away from Damietta Governorate.


