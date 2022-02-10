Afghanistan: Global outrage over fate of missing women activists

UN envoy urges Taliban to ensure female safety, liberty

Thu 10 Feb 2022

The top UN envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons met top Taliban leadership on Wednesday and expressed concern over the missing Afghan women activists.

“Global outrage over the fate of missing Afghan women activists conveyed today to Taliban de facto @MoFA_Afg Muttaqi. He assured Deborah Lyons of efforts to resolve the issue. His constructive approach welcomed. UN continues to engage Taliban to support welfare and rights of all Afghans,” the UN Mission in Afghanistan tweeted.

The UN representatives are continuously engaging with the Taliban to voice concerns about women’s safety issues in the country. On Tuesday, the top UN envoy in Afghanistan had urged the Taliban to take all possible steps to secure the liberty of women.

In recent weeks, several women activists, who were raising concerns about rights issues, went missing in Kabul. The UN has sought information from the Taliban on the reported detentions by the outfit.

Earlier, Deborah Lyons also expressed deep concern about the well-being of “disappeared” women activists. In a meeting with Afghanistan’s acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Deborah Lyons, had said world support to Afghanistan has eroded without respect for all Afghan’s rights.

US Special Envoy Rina Amiri also had asked the Taliban to stop unjust detentions of Afghans’ human rights if the outfit wishes to seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world.

According to media reports, the Taliban members continue to threaten and harass women activists to intimidate them after arresting some women activists recently.