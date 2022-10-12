UAE: Gold prices move higher in early trade

Luxury sports carmaker's parent company Volkswagen is set to raise $9.2 billion from the offering, which will be Germany's biggest since Deutsche Telekom in 1996
Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday morning as traders looked forward to US Federal Reserve minutes and key inflation data for clues on the pace of future interest rate hikes.
Spot gold rose 0.09 per cent to $1,665.89 per ounce, as of 9.30 am UAE time.
In the UAE, the 24K gold was trading at Dh202.25 per gram on Wednesday morning as compared to Dh201.75 at the close of the markets on Tuesday.
Among the other variants of the precious metals, 22K opened at Dh190.0 per gram, 21K at Dh181.25 and 18K at Dh155.25.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said the price level of $1,700 an ounce is an important one to hold on to for the gold.
“Gold traders are laser-focused on the Fed Minutes events after the strong US NFP data, and they are also going to keep a close eye on the US CPI data as well. A number of Fed members will be speaking, and their comments are likely to give us some clues in relation to what we may hear in the FOMC Minutes,” he said.
ALSO READ:
Luxury sports carmaker's parent company Volkswagen is set to raise $9.2 billion from the offering, which will be Germany's biggest since Deutsche Telekom in 1996
The greenback's gains against the British currency have been the most dramatic so far, as compared to the euro and the yen
The metal languished near a two and a half year low on prospects of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame soaring inflation
It appreciated 37 paise to 81.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels
The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies climbed to a 20-year high on Monday
Cautious employers are choosing to invest in short-term actions with less permanent implications, such as lump-sum amounts or retention bonuses, says senior consultant
They are pulled down by a firmer US dollar, major central banks adopting an aggressive stance on interest rates to tame inflation
It depreciated 43 paise to 81.52 against the US dollar as the American currency strengthens and risk-averse sentiment among investors grows