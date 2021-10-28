Indian rupee gains, trades below 75 against dollar

Saudi index retreats from 15-year high; UAE banks’ assets to grow 8% in 2022; UAE opens investigation into Union Properties; Aramex extends gains following a direct deal
Markets4 days ago
The India rupee surged 16 paise to 74.87 against the US dollar (20.4 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.92 against the dollar and gained further to touch 74.87 in early deals, a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 75.03 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 93.84.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.03 per cent to $82.86 per barrel.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 363.32 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 60,780.01, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 119.75 points or 0.66 per cent to 18,091.20.
According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, the range for USD/INR for the day is between 74.80 to 75.20.
"Markets await for the US Fed meeting but equities are down while currencies are in a range. On Wednesday buying was from ONGC and BPCL which may continue on Thursday,” Bhansali said.
Bhansali further added that "so, exporters may sell above 75 at around 75.10 and importers may buy near to 74.80."
(with inputs from PTI)
Saudi index retreats from 15-year high; UAE banks’ assets to grow 8% in 2022; UAE opens investigation into Union Properties; Aramex extends gains following a direct deal
Markets4 days ago
Yellow metal will remain under pressure and likely to sustain a downward trend in 2022
Markets5 days ago
Bitcoin briefly soared to above $65,000, a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange
Markets1 week ago
Global books to the first-of-its-kind sovereign bonds in the UAE peaked at $22.5 billion, representing a 5.6x oversubscription
Markets1 week ago
Adnoc Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index
Markets1 week ago
The digital currency was up more than 40 per cent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050GMT, according to Bloomberg News data
Markets1 week ago
Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first US ETF for bitcoin.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped to 94.05.
Markets2 weeks ago