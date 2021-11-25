Indian rupee drops to 20.31 against UAE dirham

Stands at 175.73 as importers resort to panic buying of US dollar
Markets1 week ago
The Indian rupee fell 15 paise to 74.55 against the US dollar (20.31 versus the UAE dirham) on Thursday, as a muted trend in the Indian equities and a firm American currency weighed on investor sentiment.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.55, registering a decline of 15 paise from the last close. On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 74.40 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 96.74.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 15.74 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 58,325.25, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 30.10 points or 0.17 per cent to 17,384.95.
The Indian rupee started on a weaker note on Thursday morning trade, tracking the strength of the dollar, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
The dollar rose in the previous session lifted by hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and upbeat data in the US.
"Asian currencies and equities were trading mostly weaker this early Thursday morning and will weigh on sentiments," the note added.
(With inputs from PTI)
Stands at 175.73 as importers resort to panic buying of US dollar
Markets1 week ago
Analysts said the sharp rise in government bond yields, including the 30-year Treasury passing 1.5%, was behind the dollar's jump.
Markets1 week ago
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading at 59,932.14.
Markets2 weeks ago
Precious metal hits $1,850 per ounce.
Markets2 weeks ago
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose by 0.08 per cent to 94.03.
Markets2 weeks ago
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,827.05 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time
Markets2 weeks ago
The move, the Arabian Gulf’s first, would allow SPACs to publicly list while the framework would also open up sponsors outside of the UAE to apply for approval to list their SPACs on the local exchange
Markets2 weeks ago
Expectations of foreign inflows worth as much as $2 billion into a slew of IPOs lifted sentiments
Markets2 weeks ago