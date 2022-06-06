ADX and 9 listed companies to meet major institutional investors in London

ADX will showcase its robust progress in its strategy to significantly increase liquidity and market capitalisation

ADX has experienced a 25 per cent year-to-date increase in market capitalisation to close to Dh2 trillion ($545 billion), bolstered by a series of IPOs and listings over the past year. — File photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 3:51 PM

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and nine ADX-listed companies will meet major institutional investors in London on June 9 and 10, as part of a robust Abu Dhabi capital market representation aiming to further increase portfolio investment into the country’s capital markets.

ADX will showcase its robust progress in its strategy to significantly increase liquidity and market capitalisation. Achievements over the last year include launching a derivatives market and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and introducing a regulatory framework for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

ADX has experienced a 25 per cent year-to-date increase in market capitalisation to close to Dh2 trillion ($545 billion), bolstered by a series of IPOs and listings over the past year — which have totalled over $5 billion — including Abu Dhabi Ports, Fertiglobe, ADNOC Drilling, Alpha Dhabi and Multiply Group. Last week, Borouge raised $2 billion in an IPO and successfully listed on ADX, marking one of the largest IPOs on ADX to date.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive officer of ADX, said the UAE capital markets are shining brightly on the screens of international institutional investors due to the country’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, solid corporate performance and accelerated capital markets activity.

“ADX is a core component of the major transformation underway in the region, which is creating a vibrant, diversified and sustainable economy. Access to long-term global capital is central to this ambition, and it is therefore important that we continue to nurture relationships and informational flows with international investors,” he said.

The senior ADX delegation, led by Al Dhaheri, includes over 25 CEOs, CFOs and senior executives from the following listed companies: Adnoc Distribution, Adnoc Drilling, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Agthia, Aldar Properties, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), Emirates Telecommunication Group Company (etisalat), First Abu Dhabi Bank and Fertiglobe.

