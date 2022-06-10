'Women farmers are inherently more passionate'

wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads3 weeks ago
“Farming is not new to our nation. Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the nation, had this great saying: ‘Give me agriculture and I will give you civilisation.’
Although our initial studies had made out a strong case of existing farms and new ones in the horizon, we would often encounter expressions of disbelief even from people born here.
Yes, there was a time when, with the hyper active growth and urbanisation, the UAE had started importing almost 90 per cent of its requirements for food. Our responsible and conscious leadership soon realised the importance of food security.
The most amplified example of its importance came during the pandemic when even the most developed nations’ supermarkets witnessed empty shelves due to the disruptions in supply chain.
Local farming is now an integral part of the UAE’s future vision. Consequently, we now see a huge growth in farms adapting all kind of farming methods: vertical, horizontal, greenhouses alongside aquaculture and hydroponics.
Technology today is an enabler and, notwithstanding the climatic challenges, you can grow anything anywhere. Fish farming in Dubai’s backyard is an epic example of how you can simulate the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans side by side to harvest some of the best varieties of fish like salmon and hamachi right here!
As part of our sustainability mission, we like to work and encourage women farmers as we believe they are inherently more passionate. And their consciousness towards environment and sustainability is a common binding ethos.
Also, realise it’s not manual work anymore — most of it is adopting and adapting farm tech in which the women are way ahead from the men.
Our slogan of ‘buy local sell local’ to help the local economy is now at the forefront of sustainability and the food security mission. We have taken the transparency to the level of giving a real-time view of carbon emissions saved when buying through our platform. Reducing food waste by using freshly harvested produce are all steps towards UAE’s net zero mission.
Overall, farmers here are different from elsewhere, and far more conscious of the local limitations and do every bit to optimise and contribute.”
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads4 weeks ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads1 month ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 month ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 month ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads1 month ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads1 month ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads1 month ago