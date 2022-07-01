Why Dubai will never get tired of brunches?

Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode

Fri 1 Jul 2022

If there were to be a poll run for a lifestyle-related word synonymous with Dubai, brunch would likely win the most votes, with a huge margin. Incidentally, the answer to the question, “So, what are you doing on the weekend?” too, can be simply replied with the same, single word, brunch; and this, irrespective of the change in weekend and of course, the fact, that we’ve been brunching for aeons.

Will we ever get tired of brunches? Living in Dubai, probably not. So, what’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Even in the post-Covd-19 pandemic era, we are quick to make a beeline to the brunches and exchange notes on where to be seen and why. The credit does go to Dubai, a place that never gets tired of giving the blah brunches a makeover, say a sleepover brunch, a Broadway musical brunch, a bistrotheque brunch, and more. We revisit the amusement, networking and overeating behind tirelessly and passionately re-inventing brunches. And whilst the dictionary meaning of brunch may be limited to a late morning meal eaten instead of breakfast and lunch, the offerings suggest otherwise. What’s it about brunches that draw our love and re-spark brunching as a look-forward activity? We get a few flavourful, entertaining answers.

A medley of all good things

“Brunch is the perfect occasion to catch up over exquisite culinary choices, chart-topping playlists and live performances along with innumerable Instagrammable spots set against great backdrops,” said Kabir Wadhwani, Director of Entertainment, FIVE Hotels and Resorts that offers brunch experiences at FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village. So, what’s the one reason that everyone should make it to a brunch? “Just one? I can think of a few 100, but to put it all in one sentence; it has everything you need for a perfect outing: delicious cuisine, genuine hospitality and stimulating entertainment. All without breaking the bank,” said Nicholas Chalmers, Director, Paramount Hotel Midtown.

Why does the Dubai brunching scene keep growing?

As per the latest study by tastewise.io, the annual global growth brunch consumption rate stands at 1.47 per cent. In addition, it stated that a brunch is consumed 2.23 times on average every year. Locally speaking, brunches are an ever-evolving concept within food and beverage (F&B) venues in Dubai, and although it’s a busy concept, one continues to see it growing and more fun and interesting brunches coming to life. Every kind of F&B outlet has its own brunch scene these days, whether it’s a small restaurant or a high-end venue. “The reason why Dubai keeps investing and developing its brunch scene is due to the extremely high demand. The city is filled with expats, who are looking to make the most of their weekends and vacationers, who want to make the most of their trip. For people that are busy working during the weekdays, brunches are a perfect opportunity for them to make the most of their weekends and still get that time to do everything else that Dubai has to offer. For those on vacation, it’s the best way to get that early party going, perfectly transitioning into Dubai’s night scene, and getting the chance to explore the different cultures and cuisines which Dubai is known for,” said Charbel Karam, F&B Manager, Th8 Palm, managed by Accor.

Every mood, every person

Brunch is the perfect amalgamation of trying out new food concepts whilst having a great time with your friends and family. Depending on the type of brunch you decide to enjoy, there really is something for everyone. One reason why Dubai never gets tired of re-inventing brunches? “Because it’s the perfect deal! It’s our job as hoteliers to take this formula and put a unique twist on it,” said Chalmers. From twilight rooftop brunches at The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah to poolside extravaganzas at Soul St. FIVE Jumeirah Village, FIVE has something for everyone —every mood, every celebratory moment, every taste and preference. Agreed Karam, “Throughout venues in Dubai, you’ll see an array of concepts from brunches with live music, themed brunches, and brunches with all kinds of cuisines. It keeps the party alive and gets people together,” said Karam.

Who said brunches are limited to the day and weekends?

As we still work towards getting used to a Sunday brunch over a Friday, an interesting report by Brandwatch suggests that while you might expect the most popular day of the week to chat about brunch to be over the weekend, Monday takes the top spot. The data covering mentions in public forums and social media platforms between 1 January 2022 and 30 April 2022, states that conversations on a Monday topped Sunday’s mentions by a huge 25%. The most popular time of day for these conversations is, unsurprisingly, midday. Wondering what to do on a weekday Thursday evening? Well, the choices at FIVE destinations include a Maskerade Evening Brunch at the penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, wherein you can sample a three-course set menu of award-winning Japanese-inspired dishes, along with unlimited house pours and selected cocktails, with live DJ sets, and entertainment.

A sleepover brunch, a broadway brunch… innovation is the key

As a few restaurants continue to struggle with the pandemic setbacks and compete with cloud kitchens, the rise in order-ins and takeaways, and fondness for home cooking; innovation is the way to a hopeful scenario of bringing back the crowds. Yes, the scenario is now promising, and the demand is ever-growing, making it the perfect opportunity for F&B venues to develop the unique brunches that make them stand out from their competitors. “We have introduced the Sleepover Brunch concept, where guests can join for brunch and stay overnight with breakfast and a whole host of other inclusions,” said Karam. Many F&B venues offer all-inclusive food and beverages, so typically you would be spending less money on more than at lunch or dinner, “The Sleepover Brunch is essentially a staycation and brunch experience in one – the perfect offer for the Dubai summer,” added Karam.