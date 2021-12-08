Yeng Constantino promises a cheery show for Dubai

Pop-rock star in city to perform alongside at festive concert

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 6:10 PM

Many Filipinos in the UAE may have to skip yet another Christmas family gathering back home because of the pandemic, but a constellation of superstars is not letting anybody feel blue this festive season.

Singers Yeng Constantino, KZ Tandingan and Erik Santos — together with the ‘queen’ Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray — are coming over to bring the Filipino Christmas spirit to Dubai this Friday.

“I will be singing OPM [Original Pilipino Music] to our compatriots so they can feel the spirit of the season, as if they’re home. I’m looking forward to meeting them in Dubai and singing with them,” Yeng told City Times.

The pop-rock star was no stranger to pandemic challenges. Like many Filipinos back home and around the world, Yeng had a difficult time, too.

“I wasn’t able to write many songs, just a few. But I didn’t feel sad about it because I am taking my time,” she said.

Asked how she was able to beat the Covid blues, Yeng said: “I thought I can’t do anything to change the situation so I just changed my mindset. I took this time to rest and reflect.”

She also made time to connect to her supporters through occasional Facebook Live sessions. “My friends and I also played music so that my fans will not miss me too much.”

Yeng has long been looking forward to the Christmas concert in Dubai — as it would be her first out-of-the-country show in nearly two years.

In her latest vlog, the pop-rock superstar shared how she missed touring the world to meet and sing for overseas Filipinos.

“Every year since I worked in show business, imagine, we’ve been travelling. Because of the pandemic, however, shows had been postponed. Though there are still a lot of blessings to be thankful for, it’s really a big bonus that after two years, we’ll be able to fly out of the country and perform for our fellow Filipinos who are working in Dubai,” she said.

“Finally, this is it.

Like Yeng, KZ — dubbed Asia’s Soul Supreme — managed to keep her music alive amid the pandemic. In fact, she recently made it to the Times Square billboard in New York City when her her first international single landed on Spotify’s global playlist.

KZ is expected to perform the song 11:59 for her UAE fans during the concert in Dubai.

For Catriona, the show follows the release of her new single R.Y.F. in May this year. The song Raise Your Flag was originally recorded by KZ with a rap verse.

The Paskong Handog sa Pinoy concert will be held at Dubai Festival Arena on December 10. Available on Platinumlist and at Virgin Megastores, tickets start at Dh100 (Silver), Dh200 (Gold), Dh300 (Platinum) and Dh400 (Royal).