UAE: Do you have the vocal talent for this competition?

An audio company is offering local singers the chance to become a brand ambassador.

Photo/Supplied

By CT Report Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 11:26 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 5:20 PM

Are you a vocalist living in the UAE dreaming of scaling bigger heights? German audio company Sennheiser is offering an amazing opportunity for a local artist to become its Brand Ambassador in the Middle East.

It’s very simple to try out for this gig - all you need to do is enter the required details in a form along with a link submission of your previous work. Sennheiser will evaluate your entry based on your submitted work with a panel of judges, and if you are shortlisted, you will win a customised Sennheiser Microphone (UAE National Day 50th edition) and will get a chance to be a lead singer in the Sennheiser Music Video to be released on UAE National Day 2021.

You will also be highlighted as the brand’s Brand Ambassador in all coverage associated with the National Day Campaign, and will be signing a contract for a minimum period of 6 months along with getting access to Sennheiser’s Artist Referral Program. Register here.