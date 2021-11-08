Stormzy playing December's Abu Dhabi F1 concert

Joining colossal line-up at Yasalam After-Race Concerts Across 2021 ADGP Weekend

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 5:14 PM

This year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend will see a first appearance for Stormzy in Abu Dhabi, as he takes the Etihad Park stage on Friday, December 10. Following on from the announcements of Khalid and Lewis Capaldi as headline artists, the inclusion of internationally famed rapper Stormzy adds to what will be an incredible weekend at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, only to be heightened with a potential title-deciding Formula One race at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 12.

The critically acclaimed and platinum-certified rapper has consistently risen to international stardom since his emergence in 2013 and his breakthrough album Gang Signs & Prayer topped the UK charts in 2017, winning British Album of the Year at the 2018 Brit Awards.

One of the UK’s most inspiring and influential cultural figures, Stormzy’s involvement in evolving the underground musical landscape is well-known. Alongside being an empowerment and social activism spokesperson, his latest album Heavy Is The Head became his second consecutive number one album in the UK Official Charts and has since achieved over one billion global streams.

With the updated government regulations, Etihad Park will return to full capacity for the Yasalam After-Race concerts. All ticketholders will have access to the Thursday concert, headlined by Khalid, in addition, single-day ticketholders will also have access to the day they have an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket for. Those with two-day tickets will have access to the Saturday and Sunday concerts as well as Thursday, and the three-day ticketholders can enjoy all nights of the after-race entertainment.