Souk Al Marfa to host Dubai Pet Festival on February 27

By CT Desk Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 5:20 PM

Pet owners are in for a ‘paw-some’ event as Souk Al Marfa at Diera Islands is ready to host and celebrate the Dubai Pet Festival. The largest leading pet event in the Middle East will be held at the waterfront souk and marketplace on February 27 from 2pm till 10pm.

The free-to-attend event features several engaging activities for pets and visitors such as dog training demonstrations, a Police K9 dog squad show, dog grooming demos, fancy dress competitions, cat shows, petting farms, play areas for kids, pet products exhibitors and access to animal welfare and dog adoption agencies.

With educational and entertaining activities, Dubai Pet Festival aims to raise awareness on animal welfare and all aspects related to pets. A variety of food stalls and dining options will also be available across the destination throughout the day.

Strict health and safety measures will be observed during the festivities where visitors must practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times. Pets are to be registered at the entrance with a mandatory veterinary check and temperament assessment. All pets must also have a valid pet passport and all necessary vaccinations as per the UAE law.

More than 950 shops currently operate at Souk Al Marfa with another 200 set to open soon across various categories. Visitors can also enjoy the mega sale with discounts and offers across the destination until 27 February.