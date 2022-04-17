Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to return with longer edition

Catch a glimpse of your favourite star at the world fair.
The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) is set to return on May 11 with an extended celebration of books and creativity. This year’s event will run for 12 days until May 22 at Expo Centre Sharjah, it was announced on Sunday.
Under the theme ‘Create Creativity’, a host of international writers and experts will lead diverse, inclusive activities, taking the young generation on a journey to unleash their creativity, hone their skills and expand their knowledge.
“The SCRF provides the younger generations with a unique platform to pursue their passions, explore curiosities and acquire new knowledge,” said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the SBA.
Besides broadening the youth’s horizons, the SCRF supports Sharjah’s efforts to advance the publishing sector regionally and internationally, particularly children’s literature, Al Ameri added.
“The festival brings together publishers and illustrators of children’s and young adult literature to exchange knowledge and expertise, and at the same time, highlight the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and wealth of opportunities and services available to expand the global publishing markets.”
