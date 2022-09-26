Placido Domingo among famous performers at upcoming Dresden Opera Ball in Dubai

Westlife will take the stage at Etihad Arena on September 29.
The Dresden Opera Ball, to be held at Dubai Opera, will bring together world-famous international artists to share their cultural heritage with the diverse people who live in the UAE.
Taking place on November 15, the gala features performances by Plácido Domingo (tenor), Marina Rebeka (soprano), the European Peace Chamber Orchestra Dresden, Anton Lubchenko (conductor), Igor Butman (saxophone), Roman Lyulkin (bass), Otto Sauter (trumpet) and more. The hosts of the evening are broadcaster and author Riz Khan and former Miss Universe Oksana Fedorova.
Plácido Domingo thrilled the crowd at the grand opening of Dubai Opera in 2016 and returns five years later for another significant event, the first Dresden Opera Ball in Dubai.
Debutants will also perform a choreographed dance presentation, as part of the programme. Ladies in spectacular gowns and gentlemen in stylish tuxedos will take over the stage in an extraordinary dance exhibition in a three-four-time signature.
A red-carpet reception begins proceedings at 6pm, before VIP guests move inside for dinner, classical music performances from the world’s best musicians, and elegant dancing in the style of traditional European balls.
Tickets are available to purchase on the Dubai Opera and Platinumlist websites.
Westlife will take the stage at Etihad Arena on September 29.
Fashionistas can head down to Address Hotel on September 24.
Among his popular shows are The Traveling Pants, Making Money For My Kids, and Born on Mars.
Fans can dance away to popular bhangra beats and music tracks at the event.
The event featured an exceptional exhibit of 75 selected artworks by artists of multiple nationalities.
Karakoram, Young Stunners and Faisal Kapadia have been added to the previously announced list of artists
Whether it's a fun Ladies Night or tempting food offers, we've got you covered for Tuesday
The three-piece band hailing from Florida will be lighting up the stage October 2.