Neha Kakkar at Expo 2020 Dubai: Singer wows fans on Jubilee Stage

Singer treats ‘Nehearts’ to ‘Do Gallan’, many other hits.

Photos: Supplied

By Husain Rizvi Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 4:35 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 5:24 PM

Neha Kakkar is no stranger to a live audience and that was very much visible when the beloved Indian singer took to the grand Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 last week. The crowd swooned, waved their phone flashlights, danced and sang along with the Kar Gayi Chull singer.

Kakkar enthralled the audience with her best songs including Dilbar, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and many others.

Still basking in the glow of her wedding last year, Kakkar started the performance with her greatest romantic hits, and much to her and the audience’s surprise, her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a musical artist, accompanied her on the piano. In what was an emotional moment for Kakkar, the two treated the audience to the singer's most special song – Do Gallan.

Kakkar, who has been singing since she was a child and rose to fame with hit songs like London Thumakda, follows a simple mantra before taking to the stage for a live performance. “In my case, I feel the audience is present just to hear Neha Kakkar live, so I have to forget all the stress and worries, and sing just for them,” Kakkar told City Times in a brief conversation.

This was not the first time Kakkar performed amidst the ongoing pandemic, and certainly not the first time in the UAE. The playback singer had previously performed at the Coca Cola Arena in October alongside Stebin Ben.

At the Expo 2020 site, however, it was a completely different ball game for Kakkar who had a diverse audience that stretched even beyond the Jubilee Stage parameters. The performance was scheduled for a Sunday night, something which worried Kakkar given the country’s current weekend but the singer was soon nonchalant as ‘Nehearts’, a term coined for all her greatest fans, turned up in numbers.

And, that is exactly what Neha is here for. “Seeing people happy and smiling,” she said, adding how lovely it was to see a crowd that danced and kept the energy flowing throughout the concert.

On another note, if Kakkar were to do only one of these things, visit places like Paris with her better-half Rohanpreet Singh, or perform live concerts, the social media sensation said she would choose the latter but with a heartwarming condition: If my husband would be coming along.

