Neha Kakkar at Expo 2020 Dubai: Singer wows fans on Jubilee Stage

Actress was at the charity event in Abu Dhabi
Local Events1 week ago
Neha Kakkar is no stranger to a live audience and that was very much visible when the beloved Indian singer took to the grand Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 last week. The crowd swooned, waved their phone flashlights, danced and sang along with the Kar Gayi Chull singer.
Kakkar enthralled the audience with her best songs including Dilbar, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, and many others.
Still basking in the glow of her wedding last year, Kakkar started the performance with her greatest romantic hits, and much to her and the audience’s surprise, her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a musical artist, accompanied her on the piano. In what was an emotional moment for Kakkar, the two treated the audience to the singer's most special song – Do Gallan.
Kakkar, who has been singing since she was a child and rose to fame with hit songs like London Thumakda, follows a simple mantra before taking to the stage for a live performance. “In my case, I feel the audience is present just to hear Neha Kakkar live, so I have to forget all the stress and worries, and sing just for them,” Kakkar told City Times in a brief conversation.
This was not the first time Kakkar performed amidst the ongoing pandemic, and certainly not the first time in the UAE. The playback singer had previously performed at the Coca Cola Arena in October alongside Stebin Ben.
At the Expo 2020 site, however, it was a completely different ball game for Kakkar who had a diverse audience that stretched even beyond the Jubilee Stage parameters. The performance was scheduled for a Sunday night, something which worried Kakkar given the country’s current weekend but the singer was soon nonchalant as ‘Nehearts’, a term coined for all her greatest fans, turned up in numbers.
And, that is exactly what Neha is here for. “Seeing people happy and smiling,” she said, adding how lovely it was to see a crowd that danced and kept the energy flowing throughout the concert.
On another note, if Kakkar were to do only one of these things, visit places like Paris with her better-half Rohanpreet Singh, or perform live concerts, the social media sensation said she would choose the latter but with a heartwarming condition: If my husband would be coming along.
husain@khaleejtimes.com
Actress was at the charity event in Abu Dhabi
Local Events1 week ago
Local and international designers will share the stage at this unique event in Dubai.
Local Events1 week ago
He has some stunning miniature works on display at the Japan Pavilion.
Local Events1 week ago
Pop-rock star in city to perform alongside at festive concert
Local Events1 week ago
The popular singer spoke to City Times about the event.
Local Events1 week ago
The sports stars dropped into the Khaleej Times office to discuss their new venture.
Local Events1 week ago
Vans’ ‘This Is Off the Wall’ event taking place at d3
Local Events2 weeks ago
The star-studded charity event will be held on December 9.
Local Events2 weeks ago