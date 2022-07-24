Music: Hardwell bringing best hits to Dubai in November

The Dutch superstar will perform at Coca-Cola Arena.

By CT Desk Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 2:54 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 2:58 PM

Dutch DJ Hardwell will be taking to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 4 as part of his Rebels Never Die 2022 World Tour.

He is expected to treat fans to his best hits such as "No Holding Back", "Thinking About You" and "Follow Me".

One of his recent hits is "Broken Mirror".

Hardwell was crowned the World's Number One DJ by DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014.

He has performed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the past.

Get your tickets for this latest gig now on http://coca-cola-arena.com