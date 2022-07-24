Music: Hardwell bringing best hits to Dubai in November

This competition aims to attract talented filmmakers and provide an innovative platform for them to develop their skills.
Dutch DJ Hardwell will be taking to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 4 as part of his Rebels Never Die 2022 World Tour.
He is expected to treat fans to his best hits such as "No Holding Back", "Thinking About You" and "Follow Me".
One of his recent hits is "Broken Mirror".
Hardwell was crowned the World's Number One DJ by DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014.
He has performed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the past.
Get your tickets for this latest gig now on http://coca-cola-arena.com
This competition aims to attract talented filmmakers and provide an innovative platform for them to develop their skills.
The actors along with producer Fizza Ali Meerza and director Nabeel Qureshi dropped into the Khaleej Times office to talk up the film.
A spectacular line-up of entertainment awaits visitors to the event.
If you have a sweet tooth there's no better time to indulge those cravings!
Iqra Aziz Hussain and Yasir Hussain were two of the latest famous recipients of the visa.
The popular Scottish artist will be back in the UAE this November.
The competition was organised by Meena Asrani of Being Muskaan events.
The Pakistani stars tell us why this Eid Al Adha release will make for a great family outing at the cinema.