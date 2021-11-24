Jo Koy world tour to stop in Dubai

Due to overwhelming demand, comedian Jo Koy will bring his Funny Is Funny World Tour to Dubai on December 29. Tickets range from Dh180 and are available to purchase at: jokoy.com, Dubai Calendar, coca-cola-arena.com, Platinumlist and Book My Show. Blu Blood Entertainment and Dubai Shopping Festival are proud to be bringing the stand-up to the Coca-Cola Arena. From impersonations to stellar routines, Koy – inspired by his life experiences – is guaranteed to deliver a night of entertainment. He has had five highly rated stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his latest variety special, In His Element. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy, by Starburns Audio.
