Indian singer Ammy Virk to perform in Dubai

Fans can dance away to popular bhangra beats and music tracks at the event.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 1:31 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 1:38 PM

Popular singer Ammy Virk will be performing with Noor Chahal at Dubai World Trade Centre on September 17, as per an announcement by Truckers UAE, an events company known for its Food truck festivals.

Ammy Virk is an award-winning Punjabi singer, actor, and producer best known for his roles in Qismat, Angrej, and 83. His music video Laung Laachi garnered more than 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Fans can dance away to popular bhangra beats and music tracks, including Qismat, Zindabaad Yaarian and Wang Da Naap amongst others.

Tickets are priced at Dh125, Dh200 and Dh350 which will include F&B vouchers and LED wristbands, are available on dubai.platinumlist.net