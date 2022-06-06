Comedian Johny Lever charms fans at Sindhi Sur Sangam event in Dubai

Make the most of the weekend with our guide to the best events and activities around town.
Local Events1 week ago
Johny Lever fans were treated to a memorable evening full of jokes, mimicry and laughter at the Sindhi Sur Sangam Event at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Dubai, on Sunday, June 5.
The event witnessed renowned Sindhi singers such as Mahesh Chander, Mohit Lalwani, Mumtaz Lashari and Kamlesh Gangwani, with Mohit Shewani adding glitz to the event.
Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever is no doubt following in his illustrious footsteps, dishing out equally amazing mimicry which kept the audience entertained.
Johny Lever had the crowd in splits with his non-stop jokes. A true comedy genius, Lever moved effortlessly from one item to another. His observation and acting were just spot on. He also surprised everyone with his amazing dance antics.
The main promoters of the event, Gaurav Chander Damwani and Neeraj Santani, said, “We are thrilled to host this event in the world’s most exciting city, Dubai. These are exciting times post pandemic and we will be having back-to-back shows in Dubai. We thank all our guests, sponsors and patrons for a memorable night of music and non-stop masti.”
Make the most of the weekend with our guide to the best events and activities around town.
Local Events1 week ago
What's tickling your taste buds today? We bring you some great options for dining out.
Local Events1 week ago
The singer will perform in the city in October 2022.
Local Events1 week ago
Wondering how to spend your day? We bring you some great options.
Local Events1 week ago
Maisoon Al Saleh explains the themes of harmony and humanity that define her work and talks about the country's evolving art scene.
Local Events1 week ago
From a quiz night to tempting food offers, we bring you some great options.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Carr will perform in the Capital for the first time, at Etihad Arena.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Stand-up finally heads to the city to perform this weekend
Local Events3 weeks ago