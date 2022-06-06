Comedian Johny Lever charms fans at Sindhi Sur Sangam event in Dubai

His daughter Jamie Lever performed at the event as well.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:27 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:32 PM

Johny Lever fans were treated to a memorable evening full of jokes, mimicry and laughter at the Sindhi Sur Sangam Event at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Dubai, on Sunday, June 5.

The event witnessed renowned Sindhi singers such as Mahesh Chander, Mohit Lalwani, Mumtaz Lashari and Kamlesh Gangwani, with Mohit Shewani adding glitz to the event.

Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever is no doubt following in his illustrious footsteps, dishing out equally amazing mimicry which kept the audience entertained.

Johny Lever had the crowd in splits with his non-stop jokes. A true comedy genius, Lever moved effortlessly from one item to another. His observation and acting were just spot on. He also surprised everyone with his amazing dance antics.

The main promoters of the event, Gaurav Chander Damwani and Neeraj Santani, said, “We are thrilled to host this event in the world’s most exciting city, Dubai. These are exciting times post pandemic and we will be having back-to-back shows in Dubai. We thank all our guests, sponsors and patrons for a memorable night of music and non-stop masti.”