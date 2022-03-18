Comedian Jo Koy's gig in Dubai gets new date

All tickets that were purchased for the original December 2021 show, will remain valid

Photo: AP

By CT Desk Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 1:48 PM

Popular American comedian Jo Koy is heading to Dubai as part of his Funny Is Funny World Tour on May 14, 2022. Presented by Blu Blood, the gig will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena.

“I am looking forward to returning to Dubai, it’s been almost 3 years since I was last there, and I can't wait to be back on-stage at the Coca-Cola Arena,” he said.

Koy is known for his comedy inspired by the Filipino-American culture. The comedian has come a long way after his maiden performance at a Las Vegas coffee house. Now, he sells out the world's most popular venues including Radio City Music Hall, New York and ICC Theatre, Sydney.

Tickets for the show are limited and start from Dh180. Available for purchase from jokoy.com, BookMyShow, PlatinumList, Dubai Calendar, and the venue's official website. All tickets that were purchased for the original December 2021 show, will remain valid for the new date.