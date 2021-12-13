Atif Aslam to perform in Dubai in February 2022

The sports stars dropped into the Khaleej Times office to discuss their new venture.
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam will perform in Dubai in an eagerly anticipated evening at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 11, 2022.
The talented musician who has an ever-growing fanbase in the UAE is expected to treat fans to some of his best hits like Woh Lamhe, Tu Jaane Na and O Saathi, among others.
He has successfully bridged the cultural gap between Pakistan and India, contributing his talents to a number of hit songs in Bollywood. He has received more than 15 awards and distinctions and his profound love for music, dedication to his work and conviction has helped him win millions of hearts around the globe.
Atif’s concert is presented by Blu Blood Entertainment and DIFX Technologies.
Osman, MD of Blu Blood, shared, “Atif’s energy on stage, his vocals and his ability to work the crowd, have made him one of the most sought after performers around the world. Whether you are watching Atif for the first, second or third time, you will continue to be amazed by his performances. I couldn’t think of a better way to start off the year and to spend Valentine’s Day.”
Tickets are available at Dubai Calendar, coca-cola-arena.com and PlatinumList
